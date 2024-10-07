Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the opening of its latest location in Middleburg, Florida. The location is at 2578 County Road 220 in Middleburg.

With multiple stores already opened in the Jacksonville area, this store marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to expand its presence in the Sunshine State. Residents of Middleburg are now able to experience the quality and convenience that Ellianos has to offer without having to travel to Jacksonville.

Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales at Ellianos Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm about the new location: “The opening of our Middleburg store is a momentous occasion for us. Our goal has always been to provide a fast, friendly, and convenient coffee experience, and we’re thrilled to bring that to Middleburg.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.