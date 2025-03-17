Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, continues to strengthen its footprint in Central Florida with the grand opening of its newest location in Palm Coast, marking another significant milestone in the brand’s strategic regional expansion.

The new Palm Coast drive-thru coffee shop represents Ellianos’ commitment to bringing convenient, high-quality coffee experiences to local communities. This location is strategically positioned to serve the growing Palm Coast market and exemplifies the brand’s innovative approach to quick-service coffee.

“Our Palm Coast opening is particularly exciting as it builds upon our recent success in Central Florida,” said Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales at Ellianos Coffee. “With recent store openings in Winter Springs and Orange City, we’re seeing tremendous momentum in the region. The Palm Coast location is a testament to our growth strategy and commitment to serving local coffee lovers.”

The Palm Coast Ellianos Coffee location offers the brand’s full range of premium beverages, including signature hot and iced coffees, energy drinks, smoothies, and freezers. Customers can enjoy a quick, convenient coffee experience without compromising on quality or taste.

Ellianos Coffee continues to seek qualified franchisees interested in joining their growing network. The company provides comprehensive support, including site selection, training, and ongoing operational guidance to ensure franchisee success.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.