Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is excited to announce that its newest location is now open in Trussville, Alabama. Conveniently located in one of Birmingham’s fastest-growing suburbs, this store brings Ellianos’ signature Italian Quality at America’s Pace to the greater Birmingham area, offering handcrafted coffee, delicious breakfast items, and quick, friendly service.

The Trussville store is part of Ellianos Coffee’s strategic expansion into Alabama, with more locations already in development across the Birmingham metro area. A spokesperson for Ellianos shared, “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Trussville and serve this vibrant, welcoming community. It’s a key step in our continued growth throughout Alabama. With multiple locations planned for the Birmingham area, we’re thrilled to bring our unique blend of speed, quality, and customer care to even more guests.”

Locally owned and operated, the Trussville Ellianos location is built to deliver convenience without compromising quality. With its double-sided drive-thru and fast service model, the brand caters to busy professionals, families, students, and anyone looking for an elevated coffee experience on the go.

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.