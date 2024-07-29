Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced that its new location in Dothan, Alabama, is now open. The store is located at 3091 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

Spencer Thomas, Whitney Thomas, Rachel Harrell, Mike & Leslie Harrell, the visionary ownership group behind the successful Ellianos locations in Marianna, FL, and Bainbridge, Georgia, are eagerly welcoming the community to experience the irresistible flair of Ellianos Coffee in the city of Dothan.

“We are very excited to serve Dothan with our third Ellianos location,” expresses Spencer Thomas. “We are thrilled to open our doors to the community.”

The ownership group’s decision to join the Ellianos family was easy. They were driven by the brand’s renowned double drive-thru model and an unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch, handcrafted beverages that keep customers returning for more.

Embracing the spirit of growth and community, the ownership group is enthusiastic about extending the Ellianos experience to the local neighborhood in Dothan. “We wanted to share Ellianos with our neighbors here in Dothan,” shares Rachel Harrell. “Having seen the incredible response in Marianna and Bainbridge, we knew Dothan was the perfect fit for our expansion.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.