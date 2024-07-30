Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announces the opening of its latest location in the picturesque town of Fernandina Beach. Situated conveniently on SR 200, this new addition eagerly welcomes locals and visitors to experience the unique Ellianos blend of Italian quality coffee served at America’s pace.

With over a decade of experience with the Ellianos brand, Franchisees Spencer and Kacie Hutchison are at the helm of this exciting venture. Their journey with Ellianos began during their college years at Valdosta State University, leading them to open their first store in Douglas, Georgia. Since then, they have expanded their passion for coffee and community to include locations in Kingsland and St. Mary’s.

Spencer and Kacie Hutchison have always felt a deep connection to Fernandina Beach, drawn by family ties, friendships, and the sheer beauty of the location. Their decision to open an Ellianos store here was driven by love for the community and the desire to share their passion for quality coffee and friendly service. “Opening in Fernandina Beach is a dream realized for us,” said Spencer Hutchison. “We’re not just opening a store; we’re becoming a part of the community’s daily life, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.