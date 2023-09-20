Ellianos Coffee Opens in Newberry, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, has officially opened its doors in Newberry, FL. The exciting news comes with the announcement of new franchisees Eric and Randi Preston, who bring a wealth of experience and passion for the food service industry to this eagerly awaited venture.

Eric and Randi Preston, a dynamic duo with an impressive 35 years of combined experience in the food service industry in North Florida, are not only seasoned professionals but also share a dream of owning their own business. With Eric already serving as Ellianos Coffee's Director of Operations and Logistics, their new journey as franchisees adds another exciting dimension to their careers.

"We are very excited that our Ellianos Coffee franchise is open," Eric says enthusiastically. "It has always been our dream to own our own business, and we are thrilled to embark on this adventure in Newberry. The small-town feel and its growing community make it a perfect fit for what we have in store."

Newberry, Florida, is set to welcome this coffee haven with open arms. Ellianos Coffee has built its reputation on serving top-quality coffee and providing exceptional customer service, and the Prestons are committed to upholding that tradition in their new location.

Mallory Pruitt, the Executive Director of Ellianos Coffee, expressed confidence in the Prestons' ability to run the Newberry store successfully. "We know the Prestons will be great operators of the Newberry store," Pruitt says. "They're committed to providing the community with the high-quality coffee and excellent customer service we're known for. Newberry is in for a treat!"

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge, and more. They also serve food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

Ellianos has seen sustained franchise growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.