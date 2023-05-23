Ellianos Coffee Opens in Pike Road, Alabama

Southeastern-based Ellianos Coffee announced the grand opening of their Pike Road location on Monday, May 23, at 11 am. Situated at 65 Freedom Drive in Pike Road, this drive-through coffee shop promises to offer an exceptional experience for coffee lovers in the area. Owners Priya Patel eagerly awaits the May 15 opening, ready to share their passion for coffee with the Pike Road community.

Patel states that she is excited to meet some community members at the grand opening and is getting the store and her employees ready for the upcoming big day. She loves that Ellianos brings us such a comfortable, down-home feeling, and she couldn't think of a better place to open an Ellianos than right here in her hometown.

To give back to her community, the first 500 cars to arrive at the store starting at 11 am will receive one free large drink of their choice. Patel is excited for the community to fall in love with Ellianos as she did.

The Ellianos menu boasts items for the coffee enthusiast and non-coffee drinker alike. Ellianos, known for Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve, also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more.

The popular coffee brand offers an array of food items for those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack. These include hearty Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, an assortment of cookies, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, rapidly expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.