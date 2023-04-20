Ellianos Coffee Opens Store in Gainesville, Florida

Southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise Ellianos Coffee is moving into The Swamp - Gainesville, Florida. Home of the University of Florida Gators, Gainesville is known for its college-town feel and its expanding local economy. The store will be located at 1521 SW 74th Drive in Gainesville, just minutes from nearby subdivisions and shopping centers.

The new Gainesville location is owned by the same operators as the neighboring Alachua, Florida store, located off U.S. Highway 441. Chad Stewart, Franchisee and Ellianos Coffee Vice President of Development, commented on the new store stating, "We are excited to bring the local flavor of Ellianos that many have come to love in Alachua, Florida, down the road to Gainesville. When we saw the Markets West project that the Concept Companies had developed off Tower Rd, we knew we wanted to be a part of it."

Ellianos Coffee Executive Director Mallory Pruitt said of the soon-coming Gainesville store, "We couldn't be more thrilled to add another Ellianos location to the Florida market and we know its opening will be met with much anticipation in Gainesville. We're looking forward to reaching new customers in Alachua County, serving them the same high-quality products and excellent customer service experience we've come to be known for."

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu selections, including specialty lattes, frozen coffee drinks called Freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, and a flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoction called Red Bull Rushes. Additionally, they serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, Egg Bites, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, chicken salad croissants, and more.

Ellianos Coffee has experienced accelerated growth in recent years, rapidly increasing its number of operating locations in Florida and Georgia. Ellianos is offering territories in several other states and is currently seeking franchisees for areas in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.