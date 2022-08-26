Ellianos Coffee Opens in Tifton, Georgia

A popular southeast-based coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, officially started serving customers in Tifton, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 24, 2022. Located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue, the drive-thru coffee shop is now ready to serve the Tifton community.

The new location is under the ownership of Clifton and Julie Mathews, existing Ellianos franchisees and owners of the Cordele, Georgia, store. In a recent interview, Mr. Mathews stated, "Julie and I could not be more excited to be part of the Tifton community. We're now open and ready to serve Tifton the best cup of coffee around."

A contact at Ellianos commented on the now-opened location stating, "We could not be more thrilled to see another location come to south Georgia. Our concept has already been well-received in the area, and we are confident that the Tifton community will fall in love with our high-quality products and excellent customer service."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve. Not forgetting non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more. For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack, the popular coffee brand offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, and much more.