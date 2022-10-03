Ellianos Coffee Opens Unit in Bremen, Georgia

Ellianos Coffee, a southeastern-based drive-thru specialty coffee franchise, opened its 26th location on Monday, September 26, in Bremen, Georgia under the ownership of Mr. Phillips and Mr. DeMar. The new location is situated at 33 Price Creek Road and is ready to serve the area's residents their new favorite cup of coffee.

Ellianos Coffee is situated as the dominant regional specialty coffee brand in the southeast United States and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Their slogan - Italian Quality at America's Pace - promises customers an unmatched level of quality, consistency, and speed in every cup. Their menu boasts items every family member can enjoy – a Cookies & Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee latte, Strawberry Banana Smoothie, or a refreshing Red Bull Rush. Their food menu includes items such as breakfast bowls, sandwiches, bagels, cookies, and more.

As Bremen locals, franchisees Mr. Phillips and Mr. DeMar knew they wanted to open a location in the area, particularly noting the community's engagement and civic pride. Phillips and DeMar have been business partners for about ten years and opened their first Ellianos location together in Dallas, Georgia, three years ago. They also own two additional store locations in Lithia Springs and Rockmart, Georgia. Together they make the perfect operating team, as Frank has a background in the U.S. Marine Corps, food service, and technology, while James has experience in accounting and technology.

In a recent interview, Phillips commented on the new store, "We are excited to bring our special kindness and quality to the City of Bremen, and look forward to years of partnership with the community."