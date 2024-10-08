Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, has officially opened in Montgomery, Alabama. This opening marks the second of three planned Ellianos Coffee shops in Montgomery in 2024, further cementing the brand’s commitment to bringing Italian Quality at America’s Pace to the Heart of Dixie.

The Vaughn Road location, now open to the public, is designed to offer a convenient and exceptional coffee experience for the bustling Montgomery community. This expansion is a testament to Ellianos Coffee’s growing popularity and its mission to provide high-quality coffee with the speed and convenience that modern life demands.

“We are thrilled to open our doors on Vaughn Road and continue to share the Ellianos experience with the Montgomery community,” said a spokesperson for Ellianos Coffee. “Our team is passionate about serving our customers with the finest coffee and a warm and welcoming atmosphere. We’re here to improve our customers’ day, one cup at a time.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.