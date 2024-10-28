Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the opening of its newest location in Palatka. Conveniently located at 801 S State Rd 19, this new establishment is set to become a haven for coffee lovers in the area.

Owned and operated by the same management team as the highly successful Alachua and Gainesville locations, Ellianos Coffee in Palatka aims to replicate the brand’s commitment to Italian Quality at America’s Pace.

“We couldn’t be more excited to serve the Palatka community with our delicious coffee and warm hospitality,” said a spokesperson from Ellianos. “We look forward to becoming a favorite destination for coffee lovers, where they can enjoy quality beverages and create lasting memories.”

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge, and more. Additionally, they serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

Ellianos has seen sustained franchise growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.