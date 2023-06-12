Ellianos Coffee Partners with CAMPUS USA Credit Union to Provide up to $20M in Franchisee Funding

Ellianos Coffee, the southeastern-based drive-thru coffee shop franchise, has teamed up with CAMPUS USA Credit Union to provide up to $20 million in new franchisee funding for projects in Florida and southern Georgia. The new partnership will allow franchisees to streamline the lending process to confidently and quickly attain their business loans, allowing their stores to become operational as soon as possible.

Ellianos Coffee is experiencing accelerated growth throughout the southeast, with over 30 stores currently open and over 100 stores in some stage of development. The new partnership with CAMPUS comes at a pivotal moment in the franchise's history and will mean even more expedient growth and franchisee satisfaction.

CAMPUS USA Credit Union was founded in 1935 as Gainesville Florida Campus Federal Credit Union and was the first credit union on a U.S. College Campus. CAMPUS serves over 140,000 members all across North and Central Florida.

Qualified borrowers can choose from variable and fixed-rate options, and the terms will be determined based on equity injection. SBA financing options are also available.

In a recent interview, David Barber, Vice President of Commercial Lending at CAMPUS, commented on the partnership stating, "CAMPUS has had a longstanding relationship with the Ellianos team. We look forward to watching the brand's growth and are ready to assist new and existing franchisees in achieving their goals."

Ellianos Coffee President, Scott Stewart, spoke on the partnership, stating, "We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with CAMPUS USA. Their team is truly committed to providing exemplary service to their members. We're looking forward to seeing our new and existing franchisees succeed as a result of this key relationship."