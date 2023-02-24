Ellianos Coffee Plans Expansion in Alabama

Ellianos Coffee, southeastern-based drive-thru specialty coffee franchise, is expanding in Alabama, opening soon in Pike Road. Ellianos reports it signed the store agreement with new franchisee Priya Patel, who is eager to begin serving the Pike Road community Ellianos Italian Quality at America's Pace. The store will be located at the Freedom Summit Drive Exit at Waugh in Pike Road.

After Patel graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a degree in Business Administration, she came across the Ellianos Coffee brand. She quickly fell in love with the products and brand concept and knew she wanted to combine her two passions - coffee and business. Patel states, "I'm thankful for the Ellianos team as well as my dad for providing me support to help make this dream a reality."

When asked why she chose Pike Road as the location for her first Ellianos store, Patel replied, "We love the fact that Ellianos brings us such a comfortable, down-home feeling, and we could not think of a better place to start than our hometown. We want the community to fall in love with Ellianos the same way we did!"

The Ellianos menu boasts items for the coffee aficionado and non-coffee drinker alike. Ellianos, known for Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve, also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more.

For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack, the popular coffee brand offers an array of food items. These include hearty Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, an assortment of cookies, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, rapidly expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.