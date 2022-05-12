Ellianos Coffee to Raise Funds for Wounded Warrior Project

The southeastern-based drive-thru coffeehouse, Ellianos Coffee, is honoring Military Appreciation Month this May by partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP). In an effort to raise funds for severely wounded service men and women, Ellianos Coffee baristas will be asking customers if they would like to add $1 to their orders to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project from May 23rd to June 3rd.

The Wounded Warrior Project was founded in 2003 by a group of veterans who decided to take action to provide much-needed aid to the injured service men and women of their generation. Their mission is to honor Wounded Warriors who suffered a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound as a result of their military service on or after September 11th, 2001.

As of September 30th, 2020, more than 184,000 warriors, family members, and caregivers were registered with the WWP, and the need is rapidly growing. Through programs such as free mental health counseling, career guidance, long-term rehabilitative care, and policy advocacy, the WWP is able to provide comprehensive care to our nation's heroes.

Gary Corless, Warrior Support at WWP, commented on the campaign, stating, "The support we receive from Ellianos Coffee helps Wounded Warrior Project empower, employ, and engage warriors in their communities. Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, warriors never pay a penny for our programs – because they paid their dues on the battlefield."

Ellianos Coffee is a proud Corporate Champion for the WWP and is honored to be able to give back to our brave service men and women who have given so much to us. From May 23rd to June 3rd, customers will have the opportunity to donate directly to the Wounded Warrior Project by adding $1 to their orders.

Scott Stewart, the founder of Ellianos Coffee, remarked about the charity initiative, stating, "We are so honored to be a Wounded Warrior Corporate Champion and support our military. We are grateful for every service man and woman and are deeply inspired by their bravery. We know we couldn't do what we do without their sacrifice, and we hope to give back just a little bit of what they have given to us."

Ellianos Coffee also supports United States veterans by partnering with VetFran to offer veterans a 20% discount. All United States veterans who possess a 25% or more ownership interest are eligible for $5,000 off the initial franchise fee.

The VetFran Program was founded in 1991 with the mission to link the entrepreneurial aptitude and skill of veterans with the incredible opportunity of being a franchisee by offering discounts and incentives to veterans, who are often drawn to the franchise business model because of their entrepreneurial spirit, motivation, and qualifications. Ellianos is proud to continue its partnership with VetFran to work toward the mission to bring 'Italian Quality at America's Pace' to communities across the southeast United States.