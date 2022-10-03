Ellianos Coffee to Raise Money for National Breast Cancer Foundation

This October, Ellianos Coffee is proudly partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Committed to Helping Women Now, NBCF provides early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. According to National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States. 65% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage, for which the 5-year survival rate is 99%. NBCF fills the gaps of cancer care to ensure every woman has the access and information she needs to get through every step of her breast cancer journey.

From October 5th through the 14th, all Ellianos Coffee locations will be raising money to be donated directly to NBCF. By adding $1 to their coffee orders, Ellianos customers will help NBCF increase access to breast health care and services in the United States. Customers may also donate directly to NBCF by following the link here. NBCF works with hospitals and breast health centers in communities across the U.S. to remove barriers to critical screenings, helping women detect breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage.

Ellianos Coffee President and Founder Scott Stewart comments on the fundraising efforts, stating, "What really drew our team to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is their direct, person-to-person interaction with women who do not have access to screenings, educational resources, or support for their breast cancer journey. They truly understand the gaps in breast cancer care within the United States and work to fill those gaps with compassion and excellence. All of us here at Ellianos couldn't be more proud to partner with NBCF this October and provide hope to so many women across our country."

NBCF also ensures the comfort of women walking through their cancer diagnosis by providing what they call HOPE Kits. These tangible expressions of hope are filled with thoughtful items that encourage and comfort women, such as herbal teas to ease chemo-related nausea, lip balm, or a journal. A portion of the donations raised in Ellianos' fundraising efforts will be allocated to build HOPE Kits for women waiting to receive them. The Ellianos Coffee Corporate Team is looking forward to packing these kits in their corporate offices and sending them to women in need of a little hope in the midst of their battles with breast cancer.