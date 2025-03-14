Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2025 Top Franchise for Women. Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

“Franchising is a fantastic option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “With so many franchise opportunities to choose from, it’s critical to do in-depth research to understand how satisfied current female franchise owners are with the training and support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and leadership of any brand they’re considering before making an investment. When you look at the brands on this year’s list of the Top Franchises for Women, 88% of women said they enjoy being part of their franchise organizations and 3 out 4 said they would recommend their franchise to others—powerful feedback for women considering the transition to business ownership.”

Ellianos Coffee was among 350 franchise brands, representing nearly 9,000 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the Top Franchises for Women. Ellianos’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

Mallory Pruitt, Executive Director of Ellianos Coffee, expressed her excitement by saying, “For us at Ellianos Coffee, being named a top franchise for women is an incredible honor. We are proud to provide opportunities where women can thrive as business owners, leaders, and innovators in the coffee industry. We look forward to continuing to grow alongside the many talented women who make Ellianos Coffee what it is today.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.