Ellianos Coffee Releases Frozen Version of its Energy Drinks

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru coffee chain, announces the launch of their highly anticipated summer promotion. Starting July 3rd, the Ellianos Edge drinks, which have already been a huge success, will now be available frozen.

Since its introduction in April, the Ellianos Edge line has garnered a loyal following of non-coffee drinkers who appreciate its unique blend of flavor and functionality. This line has been celebrated for its ability to provide a natural energy boost, making it the go-to choice for those seeking a pick-me-up without the dreaded crash that other energy drinks might have.

The six flavors launched in April were Green Apple, Mango Tango, Ocean Mist, Orangecicle, Piña Colada, and Razzleberry.

To celebrate this milestone, Ellianos Coffee is also unveiling two exciting new flavors in their Ellianos Edge line: Blue Wave and Berry Crush. Blue Wave is a refreshing fusion of blue raspberry and watermelon, and Berry Crush combines strawberry and blackberry.

Megan Cady, Director of Training & Store Operations, comments on the promotion: “Having our Ellianos Edge drinks available frozen is perfect for summertime, as our frozen beverages are popular during this time of year. Adding two new flavors to the line also provides customers with different combinations to choose from.”

The Ellianos menu boasts items for the coffee enthusiast and non-coffee drinker alike. Ellianos, known for Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve, also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more.

The popular coffee brand offers an array of food items for those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack. These include hearty Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, an assortment of cookies, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, and much more.

Over the past year, the distinguished drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, rapidly expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.