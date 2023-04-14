Ellianos Coffee Releases Plant-Based Energy Drinks

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is taking it up a notch with its new line of plant-based energy drinks called Ellianos Edge. These drinks will be available on April 17 at all 32 of its locations, offering customers an energy boost that will keep them going all day without the dreaded midday crash.

Ellianos Edge features a unique plant-based energy concentrate that is designed to provide a natural and sustained energy boost. The energy concentrate used in the drink is derived from plant-based sources, making it a healthier alternative to other energy drinks on the market.

Greg Pruitt, VP of Marketing & Strategic Communications at Ellianos reported on the new energy drinks, "Whether you're a coffee lover or not, you can enjoy the benefits of our Ellianos Edge energy drinks. By offering a plant-based energy drink, we are catering to the growing demand for healthier and more sustainable options."

Ellianos Edge will feature six flavors: Green Apple, Mango Tango, Ocean Mist, Orangesicle, Piña Colada, and Razzleberry.

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu selections, including specialty lattes, frozen coffee drinks called Freezers, drip coffee, and more. The Ellianos Edge will join their lineup of non-coffee beverages, which include smoothies, teas, and a flavored Red Bull Energy drink concoction called Red Bull Rushes.