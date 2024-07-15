Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the launch of its new Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich, now available at all store locations. This addition to the menu offers a choice of either whole grain bread or a croissant, and customers can select between swiss or cheddar cheese to complement their sandwich.

The Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich joins the franchise’s two additional lunch sandwiches: Ham and Cheese and Chicken Salad. With this addition, the franchise offers a diverse range of lunch sandwiches catering to different tastes and preferences.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce the Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich to our menu,” said Mallory Pruitt, Executive Director of Ellianos Coffee. “We have always been committed to providing our customers with breakfast and lunch options that complement our coffee. This new sandwich is a testament to that commitment, and we can’t wait for our customers to try it.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.