Ellianos Coffee, a drive-thru specialty coffee brand based in the Southeast, has announced a significant expansion into the Tampa Bay area with a new four-store development agreement. This move marks a major milestone for the company as it continues its aggressive growth strategy across Florida and the southeastern United States.

The agreement will bring four new Ellianos Coffee locations to the Tampa metropolitan area, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the Sunshine State. This expansion comes at a time of unprecedented growth for Ellianos, which currently operates 54 stores and has seen remarkable progress throughout 2024.

Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales at Ellianos Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm about the company’s latest venture: “We are thrilled to bring Ellianos Coffee to the vibrant Tampa community. This four-store deal represents a significant step in our expansion plans and demonstrates the strong demand for our unique coffee experience. We’re excited to introduce Tampa residents to our quality coffee served with Southern hospitality.”

The expansion into Tampa follows Ellianos’ successful growth in other parts of Florida. The company has already expanded into Orlando and other areas of Central Florida, with room for continuous growth in the next few years. Ellianos has also been strengthening its brand reputation in the Jacksonville area, where it operates eight stores.

Ellianos Coffee has distinguished itself in the competitive drive-thru coffee industry by offering a Southern twist on traditional coffee shop fare. The brand’s menu boasts many rich and flavorful items, including their Signature Creations like the Caffe Dolce Latte and the iced Tuscany Toffee Latte. One of their standout offerings is the popular Southern grit bowls, which have become a customer favorite and exemplify the brand’s Southern roots.

“At Ellianos, we’re not just about serving great coffee. We’re about creating an experience that resonates with our Southern roots while delivering the high-quality beverages our customers expect,” Morgan added. “Our expansion into Tampa allows us to share this unique experience with a new community, and we’re confident that Tampa residents will embrace our brand just as enthusiastically as our existing customers have.”

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.