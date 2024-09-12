Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, has announced the signing of a new franchise agreement for a store in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it enters its fifth state, further solidifying its position as a rising star in the specialty coffee industry.

Founded in 2002, Ellianos Coffee has experienced remarkable growth, particularly in recent years. The company currently operates 56 stores, mostly located in Southern Georgia and Northern Florida. The brand has also established a presence in Alabama and has a store in development in North Carolina. Ellianos Coffee’s expansion into Tennessee represents a strategic move as it continues to broaden its footprint across the Southeastern United States.

Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Sales at Ellianos Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm about the company’s entry into the Tennessee market: “We are thrilled to bring Ellianos Coffee to Murfreesboro market and the state of Tennessee. This expansion is a testament to the strength of our brand and the increasing demand for high-quality, convenient coffee options. We’re confident our unique blend of quality coffee and Southern hospitality will resonate strongly with the Murfreesboro community.”

Ellianos Coffee has distinguished itself in the competitive drive-thru coffee industry by offering a Southern twist on traditional coffee shop fare. The brand’s menu features a wide array of rich and flavorful items that cater to different tastes. One of their standout offerings is the popular Southern grit bowls, which have become a customer favorite and exemplify the company’s commitment to infusing local flavors into its menu.

In addition to its signature coffee blends, Ellianos offers an extensive menu of specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, and food items. The brand’s Signature Creations, such as the Caffe Dolce Latte and the iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, have garnered a loyal following. The menu includes fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, and shakes for non-coffee drinkers. Breakfast options like New York-style bagels and hearty breakfast sandwiches are also offered.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.