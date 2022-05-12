Ellianos Coffee Signs Two-Unit Deal in Sarasota, Florida

Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru coffee chain, is expanding into Sarasota, Florida, announcing a two-unit deal for the area. Ellianos reports that it signed a two-store development agreement with new franchisees, eager to open their stores and soon serve the Sarasota residents specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, breakfast items, and more.

A contact at Ellianos reported on the two-unit agreement stating, "We could not be more excited to bring the amazing 'Italian Quality at America's Paceâ' concept that has been so well-received to Sarasota. We have a strong, loyal customer base, and we know we'll be a great fit for the Sarasota community."

Over the past year, the popular drive-thru coffee brand has experienced accelerated growth, broadening its footprint in central and south Florida. In addition to Sarasota, Ellianos will soon come to Tampa, Leesburg, Eustis, and Orlando, and is continuing to develop in the surrounding areas.

Ellianos Coffee offers specialty espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, latte freezers. One customer favorite is their signature Cookies and Cream Freezer - a sweet blend of espresso, real Oreo cookies, and ice cream. They also serve various food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, chicken salad croissants, and more.