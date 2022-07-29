Ellianos Coffee to Soon Enter Tallahassee

Florida’s capital city will soon welcome its first Ellianos Coffee drive-thru. The premium specialty coffee shop is set to open within the coming weeks and is located at 2914 Kerry Forest Parkway in Tallahassee, Florida. A vibrant college town, dotted with luscious parks and gardens, is now home to the southeast region's dominant coffee brand.

Tallahassee residents can expect to receive Italian Quality at America's Pace. The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve. Not forgetting non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more. For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee, the popular coffee brand offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, and much more.

Jack and Rhonda Taylor, owners of the new location, have been franchisees since 2016, currently owning one store in Thomasville. In a recent interview, Mrs. Taylor commented on the new location stating “First of all, we’re proud to be part of the Ellianos family. We’re looking forward to bringing Ellianos to Tallahassee and become part of the community there.” They will also be opening one additional location in Cairo, Georgia.

A contact at Ellianos commented on the soon opening location, stating, "Jack and Rhonda are excellent operators who truly know how to take care of their customers and serve the highest quality products. Over the past 20 years, the Ellianos brand has built a loyal customer base, and we are confident that Tallahassee will soon find its favorite neighborhood coffee shop!"