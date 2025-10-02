Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is thrilled to announce that a new location will soon be opening in St. Augustine, Florida, marking an exciting milestone for the brand. This will be the first of a few locations planned for the St. Augustine area and will also be Ellianos’ first-ever end-cap café location in the state of Florida.

The new café will be locally owned and operated by Mike Soares, who is eager to bring the Ellianos experience to the growing St. Augustine community. Originally from Massachusetts, Soares moved to Florida in 2022 and quickly became a fan of Ellianos.

“I grew up in Massachusetts, home of Dunkin, and that’s mostly all I ever knew,” said Soares. “When I moved to Florida and discovered Ellianos, I knew instantly I wanted to be a part of this brand. The product is excellent, the culture is community-centered, and I love that it’s Florida-based. St. Augustine has seen a lot of growth, but there’s a gap in cafes providing high-quality coffee. I’m very excited to help fill that need and to pioneer Ellianos’ first end-cap café in the state.”

The new St. Augustine location is part of Ellianos Coffee’s expanding footprint across the Southeast. Known for its “Italian Quality at America’s Pace®,” the brand has built a loyal following with its high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, and convenient service.

“This upcoming St. Augustine location represents two exciting firsts for Ellianos,” said Jonathan Morgan, Director of Franchise Development for Ellianos Coffee. “Not only is it our first location in St. Augustine, but it’s also our very first end-cap café in Florida. We are thrilled to partner with Mike to introduce this new format and continue growing our presence in the state.”

The new Ellianos Coffee location in St. Augustine will open in the near future, with additional details to be announced soon.

Ellianos Coffee continues to experience rapid growth throughout the southeast, with dozens of new stores in development and even more in the pipeline. The brand’s unique drive-thru-only model, strong franchisee support system, and unwavering commitment to quality have made it a standout in the competitive coffee space. As more franchise partners join the Ellianos family, communities across the southeast can expect to see more locations popping up in the near future.