Ellianos Coffee Supports Franchisees with Liberty Company Insurance Brokers Partnership

Ellianos Coffee, a southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise, announced on June 8, 2022, that it has partnered with Liberty Company Insurance Brokers (Liberty) to offer simplified insurance options for new and existing franchisees. This new partnership will support franchisees, facilitating the process of sourcing and attaining required business insurance policies.

Ellianos is pleased to enter into this relationship with Liberty as the coffee brand experiences an unprecedented growth phase. With 23 stores currently operating and over 80 stores in some stage of development, this partnership with Liberty is one of the many ways Ellianos is offering support to its franchisees to streamline every step of the franchise process.

Headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, Liberty was founded in 1987 by Chairman and CEO Bill Johnson, leading the company alongside Liberty President Jerry Pickett. Liberty currently has 35 offices across 11 states and is available to serve all 50 U.S. states, suitably positioned to assist all Ellianos franchisees with their business insurance needs. Liberty's success has come, in part, from a commitment to its core values. They are driven by a mission to Promote Peace of Mind with Great Care and hold to the values of Integrity, Excellence, Care, Kindness, Fairness, Teamwork, Good Feelings, and Fun.

John Darr, the Managing Partner at Darr Schackow Insurance Agency, a member of the Liberty network of insurance brokers, commented on the new partnership stating, "The Liberty Company Insurance Brokers' team of insurance professionals has always embraced the opportunity to work with small, but growing businesses throughout the United States. Thus, the opportunity to create a program for the franchisees at Ellianos is especially exciting for us! The growth of Ellianos is very bright, and our team at Liberty is ready and willing to start managing their risk, in addition to supporting new and existing franchisees moving forward."

Liberty has appointed a skilled insurance agent, Trevor Hickman, to assist Ellianos franchisees. Hickman is knowledgeable of the required insurance policies and already has an established relationship with the franchise. Hickman is committed to harnessing his over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry to ensure each franchisee gets the best value and most comprehensive coverage available.

"We are in a period of incredible growth here at Ellianos, and we are making sure we offer as many resources for our franchisees as we can to support them," says Scott Stewart, Ellianos President, and Founder. "We are excited to partner with Liberty Company Insurance Brokers - a great company filled with great people and led by great values. We are confident our franchisees will encounter an easy insurance buying experience with Liberty, having peace of mind, and putting them one step closer to their grand opening."