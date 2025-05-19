Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is once again proud to team up with the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) to recognize and support the courageous individuals who have served in the U.S. military. From May 21st through May 30th, Ellianos locations will participate in a special fundraising campaign aimed at making a lasting impact in the lives of veterans and their families.

Since its founding in 2003, the Wounded Warrior Project has grown from a small initiative providing comfort items to injured service members into a national organization offering comprehensive support. WWP now delivers life-changing programs in areas such as mental health, career development, long-term rehabilitative services, and policy advocacy—ensuring that warriors and their loved ones receive the care and resources they deserve.

As part of the campaign, customers are invited to round up their purchase totals at any Ellianos Coffee location, with every extra cent directly benefiting WWP’s mission. This small gesture at checkout can make a big difference by funding essential services that empower veterans to thrive after service.

“We’re honored to support such a meaningful cause and encourage our customers to participate by rounding up their purchases and helping us give back,” said Scott Stewart, Founder of Ellianos Coffee.

To learn more about the Wounded Warrior Project and how you can contribute beyond this campaign, visit the link here. Every donation plays a role in improving the lives of our nation’s wounded heroes.

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.