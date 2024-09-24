Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is brewing up excitement for National Coffee Day with a special treat for coffee lovers. On Sunday, September 29, Ellianos will offer customers a free medium hot or iced drip coffee to celebrate this caffeinated holiday.

This one-day-only promotion allows coffee enthusiasts to enjoy a complimentary medium-sized hot or iced drip coffee at any participating Ellianos Coffee location. The offer is limited to one free drip coffee per person, allowing everyone to savor the rich, bold flavors that have made Ellianos a favorite among coffee drinkers.

Customers can customize their free medium drip coffee with cream and sugar additives or alternatives, though flavor modifications will be charged at regular prices. This allows coffee lovers to enjoy their brew just how they like it while taking advantage of the complimentary offer.

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.