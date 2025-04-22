Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced that its second location in Ocala is officially under construction. The new site, located at 101 SW 60th Ave, Ocala, FL, will bring the convenience and quality of Ellianos to the fast-growing west side of Marion County.

This new location is being developed by Bullard Investment Group (B.I.G) — a diverse team made up of Brian and Brittney, and Kyle and Stephanie Bullard — who bring a wealth of experience from the healthcare, military, customer service, and property management sectors. Though their backgrounds vary, the team is united by one thing: a passion for coffee and a deep appreciation for the Ellianos brand.

“We may come from different walks of life, but we all truly love coffee — and we absolutely LOVE Ellianos,” said the group in a joint statement. “The brand’s consistency, commitment to quality, and warm interactions we’ve had at every location made this decision easy. Being franchisees feels less like running a business and more like joining a family.”

This second Ocala location holds personal significance for Kyle and Brian, who are both originally from Ocala and saw an opportunity to serve their hometown. “We’ve watched this area grow for decades and knew it was the perfect spot for an Ellianos,” they shared. “There’s a real need for high-quality, quick-service coffee here.”

An Ellianos Coffee spokesperson added, “We’re incredibly excited to continue growing in Ocala with the Bullard Investment Group. Their dedication, community roots, and passion for our brand make them ideal partners. We can’t wait to serve more of the Ocala community with our signature drinks and exceptional customer experience.”

Ellianos Coffee continues to experience rapid growth throughout the state of Florida, with dozens of new stores in development and even more in the pipeline. The brand’s unique drive-thru-only model, strong franchisee support system, and unwavering commitment to quality have made it a standout in the competitive coffee space. As more franchise partners join the Ellianos family, communities across the Southeast can expect to see more locations popping up in the near future.