Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announced the upcoming opening of a new store in Dunnellon, Florida. This exciting expansion comes on the heels of the recent opening of a store in Belleview and complements the existing presence in Eustis, Florida.

The new store at 11572 N Williams St. is slated to open its doors to the public in the coming months, promising to become a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike. With a focus on quality, community, and exceptional customer service, Ellianos Coffee is eager to bring its distinctive blend of hospitality and gourmet coffee to the community of Dunnellon.

“We are thrilled to continue our expansion in Central Florida with the upcoming opening of our new store in Dunnellon,” says a representative of Ellianos Coffee. “Following the successful launch of our Belleview location, we are excited to enrich the coffee culture in this region further. Dunnellon is a perfect addition to our growing family of stores, and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.