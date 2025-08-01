Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is proud to announce that construction has officially begun on its second location in Live Oak, Florida. The new drive-thru coffee shop will bring Ellianos’ signature blend of speed, quality, and southern hospitality to even more residents in the area.

The new location will be conveniently situated to serve both commuters and locals looking for premium coffee and handcrafted beverages on the go. With the brand’s unique double-sided drive-thru model, customers can expect quick service without sacrificing quality—a hallmark of the Ellianos experience.

“We’ve seen a strong and loyal following grow in Live Oak since the opening of our first store,” said an Ellianos Coffee spokesperson. “We’re incredibly excited to bring a second location to the community so we can serve even more guests their favorite drinks with the speed and warmth they’ve come to expect from Ellianos.”

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.