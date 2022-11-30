Ellianos Coffee Will Open Soon in St. Johns, Florida

Florida-based drive-thru specialty coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, is once again expanding into the St. Johns, Florida area. Home to the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Football Team, the sleepy St. Johns River, and beautiful northern Florida beaches, the Jacksonville area will soon welcome its third Ellianos Coffee location. Under the ownership of existing Ellianos franchisees, Chad and Joni Stewart, the store is located at 235 Harper Lane just off Race Track Road near Aldi.

Franchisees Chad and Joni Stewart already operate two Ellianos locations – one in Alachua, FL, and another in Orange Park, FL. The St. Johns location will be the Stewart’s third location, and they are also planning to soon open another location off Chaffee Road in Jacksonville. Chad Stewart, also Ellianos Coffee VP of Franchise Development, comes from a family of entrepreneurs. Chad's father, Scott Stewart, founded the coffee company in 2002. Since then, the franchise has grown to 28 locations throughout the southeast and is expected to add over 80 more stores throughout the coming years.

Joni Stewart comments on their new venture, "We really enjoy the Jacksonville area, and both knew we wanted to bring really good coffee here. We love quality coffee, and we love serving our community. We can't wait to show the St. Johns community what Ellianos' Italian Quality at America's Pace is all about."

Ellianos Coffee Executive Director Mallory Pruitt remarked on the soon-coming store, "We couldn't be more thrilled to expand our footprint in the St. Johns area, and know the community will welcome the Ellianos concept that has been so well-received throughout the southeast. Chad and Joni already operate two amazing stores, and this St. Johns store will be no different." This will be the third store in the Jacksonville market to open out of the total twelve in the works for the Jacksonville, FL area.

The Ellianos menu boasts items for the coffee aficionado and non-coffee drinker alike. Ellianos, known for Signature Creations such as the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Tuscany Toffee Latte, or Venetian Vanilla Breve, also offers fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions called Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more.

For those looking for something to eat with their morning cup of coffee or a midday snack, the popular coffee brand offers food items that include Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, cookies, Chicken Salad Sandwiches, and much more.

Ellianos customers can follow the St. Johns store on Facebook and Instagram, as well as the corporate Facebook and Instagram pages for information on special promotions, giveaways, and more.