Ellianos Coffee's Pumpkin Lineup Returns

The taste of fall is back at Ellianos Coffee on August 22nd with the all-new Pumpkin Pie Latte and Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte. The customer-favorite fall bakery item, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, is also making a return this year. These seasonal treats will be available for a limited time.

Pumpkin Pie Latte

The popular southeastern-based drive-thru coffee franchise is looking forward to bringing in the fall season with a new Pumpkin Pie Latte. Ellianos Signature Blend espresso combines with steamed milk and the celebrated Pumpkin Pie flavor in this classic fall favorite. Ellianos customers can enjoy the Pumpkin Pie Latte hot, iced, or frozen.

Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte

A fall twist on a seasonal staple, the Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte may appeal to non-coffee drinkers looking for that perfect autumnal treat. Spices found in Chai Tea like cinnamon and nutmeg pair perfectly with pumpkin flavoring in either the drink's hot, iced, or frozen forms. Ellianos customers can also choose to add a shot or two of espresso to their drinks for an added pick-me-up.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

A customer favorite, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, is making a comeback this year. The flavor of pumpkin and spices pair perfectly with smooth, tangy cream cheese - just the right treat to complement a Pumpkin Pie Latte or Pumpkin Chai Tea Latte.