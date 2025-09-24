Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is celebrating the season with the launch of two new fall-inspired drinks available for a limited time. Guests can now enjoy the Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew and the Apple Crumble Oatmilk Latte, joining Ellianos’ popular lineup of pumpkin favorites through the end of October.

The Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew is a refreshing twist on a fall classic, featuring Ellianos’ smooth cold brew blended with white mocha and topped with cinnamon-flavored cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon. The Apple Crumble Oatmilk Latte offers a cozy blend of caramel and apple flavors, which are staple fall flavors that customers have been requesting.

Alongside these new additions, guests can continue to enjoy Ellianos’ returning pumpkin lineup, including its signature pumpkin drinks and the fan-favorite Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin. All fall menu items will be available at participating locations through October 31.

“We are so excited to add the Cinnamon Swirl Cold Brew and the Apple Crumble Oatmilk Latte to our fall menu this year,” said an Ellianos Coffee spokesperson. “Both drinks capture the cozy flavors of the season while giving our guests something new to enjoy. We’ve already seen incredible success with our pumpkin promotion, and we can’t wait for guests to try these new additions alongside their favorite pumpkin treats.”

Known for their handcrafted espresso drinks and crave-worthy breakfast items, Ellianos Coffee has earned a loyal following across the Southeast. Popular menu favorites include the smooth and bold Signature Creations, refreshing Freezers, and their savory breakfast grit bowls—featuring creamy grits topped with eggs, cheese, and proteins like bacon or sausage. With a reputation for fast, friendly service and high-quality ingredients, Ellianos delivers a drive-thru coffee experience that keeps guests coming back.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.