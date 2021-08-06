Emerging Concept The Red Chickz Announces Franchising Opportunity

The Red Chickz, the hottest new Nashville hot chicken franchise, is making its mark on the West Coast. With another location opening in Culver City this year, the brand is looking to expand throughout California and other states as well through franchising.

What started as a southern favorite, has now turned into a national phenomenon. As more and more restaurants catch onto the Nashville hot chicken craze around the country, The Red Chickz has secured its place through posting mouth-watering content on social media platforms like Instagram and Tik Tok, leading them to gain over 841,000 followers. The Red Chickz is now announcing expansion plans to achieve their goal of sharing their twist on traditional Nashville hot chicken with as many people as possible in states such as California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas.

The Red Chickz’s various menu items have caught the eyes of thousands on social media, leading it to become one of the most popular Tik Tok accounts in the restaurant industry. Whether it’s cutting into their crispy chicken tenders or artfully drizzling Comeback Sauce onto sandwiches, viewers can’t get enough. Their Instagram isn’t far behind, with over 93,000 followers liking and commenting on their posts of the chicken up close to show off every delicious detail.

Three years ago, Founder Shawn Lalehzarian noticed his community’s tastes were changing and wanted to base his restaurant on a new concept to reflect that. Around that time, Nashville hot chicken had emerged as the latest food trend, so Lalehzarian hopped on a plane to Nashville to immerse himself in the culture and develop his own recipe to bring back to L.A. The Red Chickz was then born. Since then, The Red Chickz has taken this concept to the next level by fusing Nashville hot chicken with various American favorites and showing these creations off on social media.

“We are extremely passionate about serving high quality food in a fun, fast casual setting and Culver City’s lively atmosphere is the perfect place for us to open another location,” says Lalehzarian. “The Red Chickz is becoming a L.A. staple and we want passionate driven franchisees to join us and make the brand an even bigger success.”

The Red Chickz makes their Nashville hot chicken to order in six different spice levels and forms such as sandwiches, tenders, wings, and tacos. Shrimp is also featured on the menu and can be tossed in the same spice mixtures. To accompany the mains, The Red Chickz also has some classic Southern staple sides like potato wedges and coleslaw, and makes their own “Comeback Sauce” to dunk in.

“We are looking for passionate people who are interested in opening their own hot chicken franchise,” says Lalehzarian. “We want people who care about serving delicious food, sharing the joy and becoming part of a bigger family.”

The Red Chickz brings Nashville to Los Angeles with their own version of the city’s famous food. The initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $364,000 and $815,000