Empower Delivery CEO Meredith Sandland Receives Hospitality Technology's Innovator Award

Empower Delivery, announced their CEO, Meredith Sandland, is a recipient of Hospitality Technology’s 2023 Top Women in Restaurant Technology - Innovator Award. The 2023 awards program is sponsored by Paerpay and takes place on March 8, 2023, at the 28th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference), March 6-8, at The Paris in Las Vegas.

Says Sandland, "I am honored to be recognized among this talented group of women. The restaurant industry offers many opportunities for diverse talent of all kinds to innovate. This particular group demonstrates how rapidly the industry is adopting technology to solve old problems and new. At Empower Delivery, we are solving the delivery opportunity in a way that works better for consumers, restaurants, and drivers alike."

Empower Delivery offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) that enables delivery-centric restaurants to manage production end-to-end, including consumer ordering & revenue channel management, loyalty & marketing, order fulfillment, culinary operations, and delivery management.



"Recognizing the driving forces of excellence and innovation is pivotal in advancing the restaurant industry. We at Paerpay are privileged to play a role in honoring the Industry Heroes and Top Women in Restaurant Technology through our participation in the Awards program." says Derek Canton, CEO of Paerpay.

Now in its seventh year, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards program seeks to honor outstanding women from both restaurants and technology suppliers for reimagining restaurant processes and operations while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness and skill.

"The achievements of these women and the bright future they hold in the technology sector is a reflection of their unwavering commitment to advancing our industry with passion, innovation, and visionary leadership," says Rolf Gehrung, CRO of Paerpay.

“The Top Women in Restaurant Technology awards program recognizes exceptional achievement among industry leaders, innovators, and rising stars,” adds Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology magazine. “These professionals are not only responsible for digital transformation across the restaurant space but also for blazing a trail for other women — and people of all genders — to follow.”

The Innovator Award is presented to women who are forward thinkers and who have executed on tools and strategy to transform the foodservice technology space in a positive manner by creating or deploying emerging technologies that reimagine how things are done while paving the way for future technologies.

Sandland joins fellow recipients of the 2023 Innovator Award including:

Carissa DeSantis, Chief Technology Officer for BRIX Holdings, Dallas

Jenna Keith-Birney, Director of Back of House and Above Store Technology, Taco Bell, Irvine, Calif.

Brittany Maroney, Head of Marketing & Communications for PAR Technology, Phoenix

Deborah Matteliano, Global Head, Restaurant Technology at Amazon Web Services, New York

Priyanka Mehra, Director of Product Management, Olo, San Francisco, Calif.

Meredith Sandland, CEO, Empower Delivery, Newport Beach, Calif.

Marcy Setter, Sr Product Manager - Restaurant Technology, Inspire Brands, Canton, Mass.

After an open call for nominations, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Award winners were chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of its Research Advisory Board. Winners will be profiled in Hospitality Technology and throughout the spring in digital profiles on www.hospitalitytech.com/industryheroes23 and announced and honored during an awards program on March 8, 2023, at the 28th annual MURTEC.