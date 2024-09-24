Empower Delivery, the software company that is making delivery operations simpler and more affordable for restaurants, announces Southern California food hall, Santa Clarita Valley Kitchens, dba The SCV Hub, as its newest customer. SCVK is set to revolutionize the food hall experience with the adoption of Empower Delivery’s cutting-edge Food Hall Digital Operating System.

The SCV Hub is a 10,000 square foot state of the art Virtual Food Hall. With over 15 individual kitchens in the food hall, consumers can choose one or order from many at the same time on a single order using the Empower Delivery Kiosks. Guests who want to order ahead for pickup or order online for delivery can also choose one brand or order from several at the same time through TheSCVHub.com powered by Empower Delivery. In the kitchens, Empower Delivery then coordinates cook times to ensure that all items are fresh, regardless of which brands the guest chooses to order from.

This concept is ideal for the growing trend of home delivery and technology-driven ordering that has increased by 80% since early 2020. The SCV Hub guests will be able to order items from the menus of such favorites as Los Tacoholics, Blossoms Sweet Kitchen Plant Based Smoothies and Bowls, Mississippi Georgia Fried Soul Food,plus over 12 additional restaurants.

“Partnering with Empower Delivery is a game-changer for SCVK”, says Chris Collins, Founder of SCVK. “By integrating Empower’s Food Hall Digital Operating System, we’re enhancing both our tenants’ and guests’ experience with faster, more reliable service. From beginning to end Empower’s software works seamlessly with our virtual food hall that simultaneously demands multiple cuisines. This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in the dining experience.”

Empower Delivery enables food halls like The SCV Hub to improve the guest experience from what has traditionally been a fragmented consumer journey to one seamless, easy transaction.

“Guests love the variety they find in food halls. Discovering new brands is one of the main features guests love about the experience. But historically, the downside of the variety and discovery has been an inefficient ordering process involving several transactions. The Empower Delivery FoodHall Operating System with its multi-brand website and kiosk, eliminates this friction for the guest. The software will also improve the delivery experience for guests choosing to enjoy The SCV Hub brands at home,” says Meredith Sandland, CEO of Empower Delivery. “SCVK is the perfect partner to expand the use of our Food Hall Digital Operating System. They are motivated to continuously improve the guest experience, and we are honored to help them take the next step both on-premise and off.”

The system includes capabilities for the main ingredients in a restaurant delivery order: the consumer, the kitchen and the driver. With native first-party ordering, real-time quote-times, notifications, loyalty and remarketing, the consumer journey is seamless. With smart fire times, KDS (Kitchen Display System) orchestration and expo station management, Empower Delivery kitchens operate quietly and efficiently. With a more affordable driver management app tuned to keep drivers busy, food is delivered promptly at low cost resulting in a more positive experience for the driver and customer.

Empower Delivery’s software ensures a first-party delivery experience at its finest, offering a more affordable, faster, and better alternative to traditional third-party services. SCVK aims to redefine consumer expectations for delivery, raising the bar for accuracy, quality, and speed.