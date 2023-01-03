emuamericas Releases New Outdoor Dining Furniture

The Twins collection consists of two identical versions: one entirely made of teak, the other an interesting material mix between teak and aluminum, a perfect blend of designer Sebastian Herkner’s vision and EMU’s structural know-how. A collection comprised of chairs, tables, and sofas, Twins blurs the boundaries between outdoor and indoor. Its uniqueness allows for a variety of combinations between the two versions in addition to other EMU collections.

Twins is part of EMU’s Advanced Collections which features collaborations with some of the world’s top product designers. This collection with Sebastian Herkner brings an elevated and luxurious look to any space.