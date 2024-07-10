Epic Burger CEO David Grossman announced the creation of “Hallie225,” a non-profit named for his late daughter, Hallie Grossman, who passed away in 2023 from a rare cancer. The organization will hold its kick-off fundraiser, “Sliders and Sliders” this Sunday, July 14, 4-7:30 p.m., in Jewett Park, Deerfield.

Hallie225 was established by her friends and family to raise dollars for rare cancers and charities. Hallie, who was born on Feb. 25 (2-25),1998 at 2:25 pm, leaves behind a rich legacy.

“My daughter was an amazing human being,” said Grossman. “She’d just applied to medical school and was working her dream job in the emergency room at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.”

Hallie was 25 years old when she passed away.

“Hallie loved helping the underdog and always found herself in situations where she was helping others, both humans and animals,” added Grossman. “In fact, she traveled to Thailand twice to work at an elephant sanctuary.

Sunday’s event is free to the public although donations will be gratefully accepted. Donations will go toward honoring Hallie’s memory and raise money for rare cancers research and medical expenses for those in need. Funds also will be used toward academic scholarships for area high school seniors.

Epic Burger, owned and operated by Hallie’s family, will be on-site selling food. Guests will have the chance to dance along with a live DJ and watch a youth baseball game.

Festivities also will include contests, a silent auction, raffle prizes, snacks and a 50/50 raffle. Grossman will offer some brief remarks and his two sons will throw out the first pitch at the baseball game.