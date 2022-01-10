Epic Burger Launches 'Epic AF' Eating Challenge

Epic Burger is kicking off 2022 with the launch of their new Epic AF Challenge. The Challenge includes Two double Black Angus Beef Epic Burgers stacked with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions and Epic Sauce served with a double order of Epic Fries, an order of Sweet Potato Fries, an order of Onion Rings, a 3 Piece order of Chicken Tenders and an Epic Shake. Those with dietary restrictions can choose the Halal or Vegetarian option too.

The Challenge: Consume all items within the time limit.

Cost: $20.08

Time to complete: 20 Minutes 08 Seconds

Rules: Must be 18 years or older to participate, No assistance with competition, Must complete all food and milkshake within 20 minutes and 08 seconds Must sign a waiver.

Prizes: Gift Card for $20.08, EPIC AF Shirt, Name/Photo in a social media post

