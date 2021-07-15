Epic Burger Partners with Beyond Meat to Roll Out Plant-Based Tenders

Epic Burger, a Chicago based restaurant group focusing on a “more mindful burger” experience, has partnered with Beyond Meat, a leader in plant-based meat, to expand its latest plant-based product offerings by launching Beyond Chicken Tenders.

"We're excited to provide another plant-based offering on Epic Burger's menus, following the success of the Beyond Burger," said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat's VP of North America Sales, Foodservice. "Perfect for a variety of dishes and sure to be an instant crowd-favorite, Beyond Chicken Tenders provide the delicious taste and texture of traditional tenders that consumers love, with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based meat."

Crafted to look and taste like traditional chicken, Beyond Chicken Tenders are breaded to perfection for a crispy outside and irresistibly juicy, tender bite. Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Chicken Tenders are made from simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs.

Epic’s updated menu will feature a 3 piece tender order as well as a new Beyond Wrap featuring Beyond Chicken Tenders, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Epic Sauce. These new menu items add to Epic Burger’s existing lineup of plant-based offerings including the Beyond Burger, a selection of fries, and dairy free shakes.

“Epic is thrilled to expand our plant-based menu,” says David Grossman, CEO of Epic Burger. “As eating habits are changing and the momentum of plant-based diets are building, Epic is excited to be one of the first restaurant partners in Chicago to offer this truly delicious Beyond Meat product.”

The new menu items will be available to order throughout the seven store locations and through the Epic Burger app.