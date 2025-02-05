From February 14 to February 25, 2025, Epic Burger and The Hallie225 Foundation are teaming up to honor the incredible legacy of Hallie Grossman. Hallie’s mission to spread kindness, silliness, and joy lives on through this meaningful partnership, inviting the community to join in acts of compassion and positivity. Epic Burger owner David Grossman and his family created this initiative to honor their daughter Hallie’s legacy and invites everyone to join the mission of living the Hallie way. This partnership is more than just a promotion—it’s a movement to inspire kindness and inclusivity.

How to Participate:

Perform a random act of kindness, helpfulness, or love.

Share your act with a photo, video, or description on social media.

Tag your local Epic Burger location, along with the following hashtag #theHallieWay, and @TheHallie225Foundation and @TheEpicBurger, or email your entry to hallie225.org@gmail.com.

Each of Epic Burger’s 11 locations will select one lucky participant to win an EPIC prize: Epic Burger for a YEAR ($20 a week for 52 weeks)!

“We’re excited to partner with The Hallie225 Foundation to celebrate kindness and love,” says Grossman. “Hallie believed in making the world a better place through small, meaningful acts. We’re proud to carry on her vision with this campaign.”

Celebrate Hallie’s Birthday – February 25

On February 25, Hallie’s birthday, Epic Burger will pay it forward with $2.25 burgers all day at every location. Additionally, Epic will donate .25 for each burger sold to the Hallie 225 Foundation.

Help make 2025 an EPIC year for giving back and spreading joy. Visit your nearest Epic Burger location, follow us on social media, and show the world the power of kindness.

Participating Locations:

South Loop– 517 S. State St.

Lincoln Park – 1000 W. North Ave.

Gold Coast– 40 East Pearson St.

Skokie – 4999 Old Orchard Center

Evanston – 1622 Sherman Ave.

Northbrook – 1036 Willow Rd

Lake Bluff– 955 Rockland Rd.

Barrington– 500 N. Hough St.

Naperville– 2555 W. 75th St.

Bloomington– 305 N. Veterans Pkwy.

Champaign– 1305 S. Neil St.