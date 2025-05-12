In honor of National Hamburger Day on Wednesday, May 28, all 11 Illinois Epic Burger restaurants will serve up a sizzing deal for burger lovers. Guests will enjoy an “Epic Burger” for just $5. The burger, which can be enjoyed in store only, will feature:

A premium Creekstone Farms all-beef patty,

Crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, crunchy pickles, and

Signature Epic sauce, all on a fresh, toasted Turano brioche bun.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National Hamburger Day than with a burger made the Epic way,” said David Grossman. “This is our chance to say thank you to our community with a burger deal that’s just as Epic and delicious as Chicago itself. Whether you’re a longtime Epic Burger fan or trying us for the first time, May 28 is the perfect day to get a taste of what makes Epic Burger, well, epic.”

HEINZ REMIX Machines

Customers of the Lincoln Park (1000 W. North Ave., Chicago), Skokie Old Orchard (2999 Old Orchard Shopping Center), and Northbrook (1036 Willow Rd.) Epic Burgers will enjoy something a little extra on National Hamburger Day.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering with the Epic Burger chain to test three of its HEINZ REMIX machines. Starting now, guests at these three locations can create their own personalized dipping sauces using a sleek new countertop touch screen machine shaped to look like the iconic HEINZ Ketchup keystone.

Here’s how it works: