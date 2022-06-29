Epic Kitchens to Give Away Lollapalooza Tickets

Epic Kitchens, a multi-brand restaurant driven by the latest technology allowing customers to curate their meals from well-known and emerging fast casual brands, is kicking off Chicago festival season with their Epic-Palooza ticket giveaway, where two lucky winners will win two general admission, four-day wristbands to Lollapalooza. Epic Kitchens will also host a festival kickoff party on July 28 at their South Loop location (1250 S Michigan Ave) featuring a festival makeup station, photo booth, DIY bucket hat stations, DJ, giveaways and specials on food.

Customers can enter the Epic-Palooza ticket giveaway through the following ways:

Download and create an account on the Epic Kitchens App available on both iOS and Android. If customers do not already have the app or account, they can earn two entries into the sweepstakes. By placing an order on the Epic Kitchens App or through order.epickitchens.com, customers can earn two entries into the sweepstakes. Follow Epic Kitchens on Instagram at @epickitchens to earn one entry. Share the sweepstakes on Instagram with the hashtag #EpicPaloozaSweepstakes in order to earn two entries. Customers’ profiles must be turned on to a public setting at time of entry and remain public throughout the sweepstakes period.

During the entry period, customers can enter each category one time per day. The Epic-Palooza ticket giveaway will conclude on July 15.

“Since opening our South Loop location, we are thrilled to interact with the Chicago community downtown during festival season for the first time and the chance to give two of our customers the opportunity to attend such a highly sought-after event,” says Murad Karimi, co-founder and CEO of Epic Kitchens. “We’re looking forward to celebrating such an iconic Chicago festival and commemorating the big weekend with festival-goers and loyal Epic Kitchens customers.”

Epic Kitchens is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m with dine-in, pickup and delivery options.