Epic Kitchens to Open Second Delivery-Only Location in Chicago

Epic Kitchens is expanding its Chicagoland reach to the Lakeview neighborhood and celebrating the grand opening of its second location. The new multi-brand ghost kitchen will house four fast casual brands all under one roof and provide delicious food to every customer through streamlined delivery and takeout options, as well as its first in-house dining option.

Located at 3332 N. Broadway Street, the grand opening of Epic Kitchens Lakeview will begin on October 18 at 1:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Lakeview Chamber of Commerce. Epic Kitchens will be open for delivery, pickup, and dine-in at 2:00 p.m. Epic Kitchens Lakeview has chosen to support Lakeview Pantry and its great work as a food pantry, providing free food in a comfortable person-focused environment, as well as social and mental health services. Epic Kitchens Lakeview will begin its support with a donation in support of Lakeview Pantry’s Fighting Hunger, Feeding Hope fundraiser.

“The success of our first Downtown Chicago location has been an incredible sign that Chicagoans want options and want them in a convenient way,” says Murad Karimi, co-founder and CEO of Epic Kitchens. “With a presence in Chicago for more than a year, we’re accomplishing our goal of providing quick, affordable and quality food to our customers. We're excited and honored to join the Lakeview community and expand our services to more areas of the city.”

Epic Kitchens Lakeview will offer an extensive selection of favorite menu items from iconic brands including BurgerFi, a fast-growing better burger concept committed to serving fresh, chef-crafted, all-natural food that was voted as the top better burger chain by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2021; Pokeworks, the nation's largest and fastest-growing poke franchise, providing a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls and salads; 800° Degrees Pizza, an innovation-driven approach to pizza that prides itself on making premium pizzas using the highest quality ingredients available; and Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, a Bromberg Brothers’ Blue Ribbon concept serving up flavor-focused fried chicken.

Epic Kitchens is also launching the Epic Kitchens app on October 18. The app, available on iOS and Android devices, allows customers to directly order from all Epic Kitchens brands, rather than from a third party delivery service -- removing a third party cost, simplifying the ordering and delivery process and allowing customers to select food from more than one brand on the same transaction and delivered by the same driver. Customers who download and order through the app will receive $5 off their first order.

“Now, by pairing our new Epic Kitchens online ordering platform with a location that offers in-house dining in addition to delivery and takeout services, we’re elevating the customer experience and taking the next step into the future of fast casual dining,” adds Karimi.