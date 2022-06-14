Epic Kitchens Rolls Out 'Everyone is Epic' Campaign for Pride Month

Epic Kitchens, a multi-brand restaurant driven by the latest technology allowing customers to curate their meals from well-known and emerging fast casual brands, is celebrating Pride Month with their “Everyone is Epic'' campaign by offering customers a discount off their order if they show a receipt of a donation to an LGBTQIA+ nonprofit of their choice. Epic Kitchens is also hosting a party on June 26 all day at its Lakeview location complete with patio seating, giveaways and raffles.

Customers can receive 20% off their next order at both the Lakeview (3332 N Broadway) and South Loop (1250 S Michigan Ave Suite E) locations by donating any dollar amount to an LGBTQIA+ organization of their choice then screenshotting and sending their receipt to pride@epickitchens.com with “Pride Donation'' as their subject line. Customers will receive a 20% off promo code valid for their next order. Epic Kitchens’ Lakeview location will also be hosting a party the same day as the Pride Parade. Located within the parade route, the restaurant will offer giveaways including a limited edition Epic Kitchens Pride hat for the first 50 customers who order over $30 on the Epic Kitchens app, raffles in collaboration with local businesses, free waters, pride stickers and tattoos.

“As Pride Month commences, Epic Kitchens believes it's important to not only show support to the LGBTQIA+ community, but to also find ways to make a difference which is why we decided to not only celebrate, but also inspire our customers to support a charity that resonates with their values,” said Murad Karimi, co-founder and CEO of Epic Kitchens. “Since joining the Lakeview community less than a year ago, we are thrilled to be a part of the annual pride parade and celebrate with our Lakeview neighbors and parade goers.”

Epic Kitchens is open seven days a week with hours varying by location, offering dine-in, pickup and delivery options.