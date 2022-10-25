Erbert & Gerbert’s Giving Away Free Sandwiches for a Year

Erbert & Gerbert’s, the Midwest-based sandwich shop known for its Bold Between the Breads sandwiches and soups that have made millions of people happy for the past 34 years, is celebrating National Sandwich Day on November 3 a little differently this year.

Instead of celebrating just one day, the franchise is going BIG with offers throughout the entire week, giving 5 lucky winners free sandwiches for a year. From 10/31/22-11/6/22, all app purchases over $10 will count as an entry to win, with no limit on entries. Don’t have the app? No worries, guests who download the app will also receive an entry to win. Five guests will be chosen at random and announced via Erbert & Gerbert’s Instagram @erbertandgerberts.

But they aren’t stopping there. Visit your local Erbert & Gerbert’s on November 3 to get a free fountain soda & chips with your sandwich purchase. Download the app at https://engagement.punchh.com/b/erbertandgerberts to become a rewards member and try your luck at free sandwiches for a year.

Conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. Choose from a full array of bold E&G’s flavors this National Sandwich Day.