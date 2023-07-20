Erbert & Gerbert's to Host $2 Sandwich Day at West St. Paul, Minnesota, Location

For over 3 decades, Erbert & Gerbert's sandwich shop has been pleasing the palates of countless fans with their delicious Out of this World sandwiches and soups. Located in the Midwest, they are hosting $2 Sandwich Day at their West St. Paul Location.

Erbert & Gerbert's is excited to bring some deliciousness to the West St. Paul community by offering sandwiches for only $2 on July 25th, 2023. From 11 o'clock in the morning until 3 o'clock in the afternoon, the community can fill their bellies with some of the most delectable sandwiches around. Whether you are looking for something savory, sweet, or a combination of the two, Erbert & Gerbert's has you covered! So don't miss your chance to get a taste of Out of this World Sandwiches at $2, and bring your friends and family along for the fun!

Freshly-sliced meats, cheeses, and vegetables between freshly-baked French bread all for $2

One sandwich per person, In-store purchases only; no drive-thru, no deliveries, no pickup, no online, no app. This does not apply to any hot, gluten-free, or limited-time-only sandwiches. This deal cannot be combined with any other discounts and is only one sandwich per person. This event only lasts 4 hours.

Take a break, grab a friend, and come on into our West St. Paul location (1909 S Robert St, West St. Paul, MN 55118) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a $2 sandwich!

Head to our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ErbertGerbertsWestStPaul) to see who else is joining the $2 Sandwich fun!