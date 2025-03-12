Get ready to embark on a whimsical flavor adventure, as Erbert & Gerbert’s announces the launch of its enchanting new dessert, the Unicorn Crispy Bar! Available only for a limited time, this delightful treat promises to add a sprinkle of magic to your day.

The Unicorn Crispy Bar is a vibrant and colorful dessert, made with a rainbow of fruity crisped rice that’s sure to dazzle the senses. Each bar is generously topped with fluffy marshmallows and a luscious white drizzle, creating the perfect combination of textures and flavors in every bite. Designed to delight not just the taste buds, but the imagination as well, the Unicorn Crispy Bar is the ultimate indulgence for dessert lovers of all ages.

“At Erbert & Gerbert’s, we believe that every meal should have a touch of fun,” said Jacob Kersting, Marketing Director at Erbert & Gerbert’s. “The Unicorn Crispy Bar is a dessert that encourages everyone to taste the magic. We can’t wait for our guests to try it!”

Perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying as a sweet treat after a meal, the Unicorn Crispy Bar is a must-try this season. Don’t miss your chance to taste this whimsical dessert, as it will only be available for a limited time at participating Erbert & Gerbert’s locations.

Visit us at your nearest Erbert & Gerbert’s to experience the magic of the Unicorn Crispy Bar! For more details on our latest offerings, promotions, and menu items, follow us on social media or visit our website at www.erbertandgerberts.com.