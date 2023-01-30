Erbert & Gerbert’s Opens in West Saint Paul

Erbert & Gerbert’s, a sandwich and soup shop, has opened the doors to their newest location in West Saint Paul, Minnesota at 1909 S Robert Street. This marks the first opening of the new year for the brand, focused on Midwest expansion.

The newest Erbert & Gerbert’s features convenient ordering options for customers including dine-in, pickup, drive-thru, and delivery. Easy online and app ordering is available for lunch and dinner, as well as catering options for meetings or occasions of any size. Customers can download the Erbert & Gerbert’s app to start earning rewards and free food.

The menu features Out of this World cold and hot sandwich options, hearty soups, and kid’s meals, along with sides, drinks, & desserts. Erbert & Gerbert’s bread is baked daily, coupled with freshly cut vegetables and deli meats. They are the perfect choice if you’re looking for a craveable, convenient, and quick food option.

The new location is one of the first to be designed to the brand's new look and layout. A clean, modern, and bright end-cap location with a convenient drive-thru is how Erbert & Gerbert’s stores will continue to be built moving forward.

“This store represents the future of the Erbert & Gerbert’s brand focusing on Out of this World Sandwiches, Soups, & Servicem,” says Jacob Kersting, Director of Marketing

Visit erbertandgerberts.com to see the full menu, and to learn more about the Erbert & Gerbert’s story. The story of a father who regaled his ten children with the adventures of Erbert and Gerbert Herbert. Brothers who traversed the universe in search of adventure, but found things much more valuable—wisdom, kindness, and most importantly, friendship. One particularly impressionable child grew up to become the founder of Erbert and Gerbert’s—who named the sandwiches after the characters Erbert and Gerbert encountered in the stories such as the Spartan, Titan, Flash, Narmer, Neuron, and more.